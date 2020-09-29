CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that his son Hunter Biden did not receive $3.5 million from the former Moscow mayor’s wife Yelena Baturina.

VERDICT: FALSE. Biden indeed received a $3.5 million wife transfer from Baturina.

During the first presidential debate, Biden denied that his son Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Baturina, the widow of a former Moscow mayor Yury Luzkkov.

However, according to a report released by the Senate Homeland Security Committee earlier this month, Biden indeed received a $3.5 million wife transfer from Baturina, one of Russia’s most powerful female oligarchs. According to the report, the payment occurred in early 2014.

The report revealed that Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC, a firm that Biden incorporated with his longtime business associate Devon Archer in May 2013, had a financial relationship with Baturina.

Bank documents reviewed by the committee showed that Baturina wired $3.5 million to a bank account controlled by Rosemont Seneca Thornton as part of a “consultancy agreement.”

