Migrants in Mexico protested along the United States-Mexico border this week with signs begging President Joe Biden for help.

On Tuesday, migrants in Mexico protested near the San Ysidro, San Diego Port of Entry. The migrants, while wanting federal immigration officials to release them into the U.S., held signs reading “Biden, help us,” “Biden, freedom for children,” and “Mr. President Biden, help us USA.”

The demonstration comes after migrants in Mexico held a similar protest on March 2 where migrants wore t-shirts with Biden’s presidential campaign logo with the message “Please let us in!”

Biden’s administration, after ending the “Remain in Mexico” program and canceling U.S. asylum agreements with Central America, has released at least 23,400 into the nation’s interior since February, Breitbart News exclusively reported.

Though Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said there are maneuvers in place to test border crossers for the Chinese coronavirus, there remains no explicit agency policy requiring migrants to be tested and quarantine, if positive.

In comparison, American citizens returning from foreign countries are required to produce a negative coronavirus test before landing in the U.S.

