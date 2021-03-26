Chuck Schumer Vows to Pass ‘For the People Act’ – Republicans Trying to ‘Prevent the Other Side from Voting’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks about Senate Democrats legislative accomplishments as he holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. This week, Schumer has been in disagreement with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over …
Bill Clark-Pool/Getty
Hannah Bleau

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is accusing Republicans of attempting to “prevent the other side from voting” and vowed the Senate will pass the “For the People Act,” which would largely federalize future U.S. elections.

“Across the country, the Republicans seem to believe that the best strategy for winning elections is to try to prevent the other side from voting,” Schumer claimed on Thursday, describing GOP voter integrity measures as attempts of “voter suppression.”

That’s not democracy. The Senate will pass the #ForThePeople Act to fight this voter suppression and protect democracy for all,” he vowed:

Schumer made similar claims during Wednesday’s Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on S. 1, or the “For the People Act,” describing GOP election integrity efforts as “one of the greatest threats we have to modern democracy in America.”

“Some of these voter suppression laws in Georgia and other Republican states smack of Jim Crow rearing its ugly head once again,” Schumer said. “It is 160 years since the 13, 14, and 15th amendments abolished slavery, and Jim Crow stills seems to be with us.”

President Biden echoed the same sentiments during his first press conference on Thursday, describing GOP election integrity efforts as “un-American” and “sick” and adding that they make “Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.”

Watch:

The White House / YouTube

Heritage Action addressed the false claims Schumer made during Wednesday’s regarding Georgia’s election integrity efforts, specifically:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.