Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night told Fox News he will visit the southern border in a matter of weeks, criticizing Joe Biden administration’s response to the crisis building there.

Trump claimed on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” that “a lot of people want me to” visit, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officials.

After host Jeanine Pirro asked him when he’d go, Trump replied: “probably over the next couple of weeks.”

Trump said he doesn’t want to be involved in the situation at the border but he’ll likely visit because officials from the United States Border Patrol (USBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have asked him to.

Trump spoke barely 24-hours after other Republicans moved to draw attentiont to the crisis on the border:

Sen. @TedCruz has a message for Open Borders Biden: pic.twitter.com/rO2vrDG3Za — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 26, 2021

“A lot of people want me to. Border Patrol and all the people at ICE, they want me there, they asked me to go. So I sort of feel like I owe it to them. They’re great people, they’re doing an incredible job,” he said. “It’s a very, very dangerous situation. I’d love not to be involved. Somebody else is supposed to be doing it.”

Asked by Pirro to disclose an exact date for any trip, Trump said he didn’t “want to set a schedule, but over the next few weeks I guess I’ll go.”

“I’m not sure if I really should do it, other than the fact that I have such respect for the Border Patrol and for ICE. These people, they’re dying for leadership, and there’s nothing, there’s no leadership,” he added. “You have to see the squalor. The children. And frankly, people that have come into the country. When you look at what’s happening. The dirt and the filth. That’s why they’re not letting the press in.”

Trump also touted his relationship with the Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and blasted Biden for ending that diplomatic bridge.

“He’s supposed to go and make the decision to stay in Mexico. He ended that,” Trump said. “It’s incredible. We are not getting along with Mexico any longer. We have a great president of Mexico who was great to me.”

Neither Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris have visited the southern border since taking office.