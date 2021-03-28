Media Ask Joe Biden the ‘First Sweet’ He Plans to Eat After Lent

A reporter questioned President Joe Biden about what he gave up for Lent as he returned to Washington, DC, Sunday evening.

Biden spoke briefly to reporters as he prepared to board Air Force One for his short flight back to the White House.

The exchange between Biden and the reporter below:

Q: Mr. President, what have you given up for Lent? THE PRESIDENT: I gave up all sweets for Lent. You have no idea how hard it is for me. Q: What’s the first sweet you’re looking forward to having when it’s over? THE PRESIDENT: Ice cream.

Biden’s love of ice cream is well documented by the press, including the time he visited an ice cream shop on the 2020 presidential campaign trail in North Carolina.