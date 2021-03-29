Exclusive — Anthony Gonzalez Attacks Mark Meadows in Leaked Boehner Fundraiser Footage

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) attacked former Donald Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during a fundraiser Monday, according to footage obtained by Breitbart News.

Breitbart News obtained footage of a fundraiser to support Gonzalez, who was one of the ten House Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Former House Speaker John Boehner served as the special guest for the fundraiser.

In Breitbart News’s first report about the fundraiser, Gonzalez said he hopes for the political right to “diminish” and for the “center” to rise in the coming years.

Gonzalez then claimed that Meadows is the one person in the “Trump world” who is supporting his primary opponent, former Trump aide Max Miller. Trump has endorsed Miller and even held a fundraiser for the former Trump White House aide.

Boehner has a vehement hatred for Meadows.

Meadows, a House Freedom Caucus cofounder, helped lead the movement to remove Boehner as Speaker of the House. Meadows’ conservative coalition led to Boehner’s ouster in the fall of 2015.

Boehner called Meadows an “idiot” in 2017.

“He’s an idiot. I can’t tell you what makes him tick,” Boehner told New York Magazine.

“They can’t tell you what they’re for. They can tell you everything they’re against. They’re anarchists. They want total chaos. Tear it all down and start over. That’s where their mindset is,” Boehner said of the House Freedom Caucus.

Boehner also called Jordan “a terrorist as a legislator going back to his days in the Ohio House and Senate … A terrorist. A legislative terrorist.”

In this manner, it would appear that Gonzalez holds similar feelings toward the former Trump White House chief of staff.

“Mark Meadows is the person in the Trump world who is most angry with me and is most aggressively supporting my primary opponent,” Gonzalez said. “So, apparently, the Speaker and I feel the exact same way about Mark Meadows.”