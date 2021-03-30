Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) blasted calls from left-wing activists to boycott the Peach State over its recent enactment of legislation aimed at strengthening election integrity.
Boycotting Georgia businesses in the middle of a pandemic is absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/rAQie6GuAZ
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 30, 2021
A transcript is as follows:
FOX NEWS: Do you think the business in Georgia are going to collapse or succumb to the pressure from the left in terms of this boycott? And how will that effect Georgia?
GOV. BRIAN KEMP: I don’t believe that they will. It’s wrong for people, especially a lot of these activists from out of state that are benefiting financially from pushing this narrative to punish hard-working Georgians, great institutions like the Masters and Major League Baseball, who employ a lot of hard-working Georgians that are trying to fight through this pandemic.
