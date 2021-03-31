ACLU Suing Georgia over ‘Illegal Voter Suppression Law’

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced on Tuesday it is suing Georgia over its election integrity measure, which Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law last week.

“BREAKING: We’re suing Georgia over its illegal voter suppression law,” the ACLU announced on Tuesday, claiming the law violates the First Amendment, Fourteenth Amendment, Fifteenth Amendment, and the Voting Rights Act.

“This legislation is a clear attack on voters of color. We’ll see Georgia Governor Kemp in court,” the ACLU warned:

The lawsuit plaintiffs are being represented by ACLU and WilmerHale, and the lawsuit itself alleges that S.B. 202 violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, as well as the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, as the ACLU detailed in its announcement.

Far-left politicians — from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to President Joe Biden — have continued to characterize the law as a relic of the Jim Crow era, spreading false assertions about fundamental aspects of the piece of legislation.

“What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick … deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work,” Biden said last week, later asserting the Georgia law cut voting hours “so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”

Biden’s claim triggered a fact check from the Washington Post, which issued Four Pinocchios, as the law does not affect Election Day hours in Georgia. Furthermore, the changes to early voting actually expand opportunities to voters across the state, as Heritage Action pointed out:

A recent National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) survey found a majority of likely voters disagreeing with key aspects of the “For the People Act,” a Democrat-supported bill that would effectively strip states of their ability to implement basic election integrity measures, such as requiring voter ID. Seventy-seven percent favor requiring voters to show a valid photo ID when voting. Even a majority of Democrats, 61 percent, agreed.

The case is African Methodist Episcopal Church, v. Kemp, No. 1:21-cv-02184 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division.