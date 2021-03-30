The vast majority of likely voters support requiring a valid photo ID to vote in order to stop voter fraud, a National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) poll found.

The survey, taken March 8-11, 2021 among 1,200 likely voters, asked respondents a series of questions centering around election integrity — a top issue among Republicans and Democrats, the latter of whom are accusing the GOP of attempting to suppress voters. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) last week described state election integrity efforts as “one of the greatest threats we have to modern democracy in America.”

The survey asked respondents to rate their concern over not requiring a photo ID or any other identification for those requesting an absentee ballot — a feature of the left’s H.R. 1, or “For the People Act,” which the Democrat-led House passed this month.

Seventy-two percent said they were either “very” or “somewhat” concerned, compared to 25 percent who said they were “not very” or “not at all” concerned. Additionally, 67 percent of respondents agreed photo IDs should be required to vote in order to prevent voter fraud in light of the fact that IDs are required for a series of basic activities, including flying, banking, or renting a car.

Ultimately, 77 percent said they favor requiring voters to present a valid photo ID to “sort people from fraudulently voting for others,” compared to 17 percent who opposed. Even a majority of Democrats, 61 percent, said they favor requiring voter ID to prevent fraud. Eighty-one percent of independents and 94 percent of Republicans agree.

“Americans don’t want dead people in the voter rolls. We don’t want tax dollars paying for political campaigns. We don’t want people voting without showing ID,” NRSC Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said in a video released on Sunday, detailing the results of the poll and addressing the left’s “big lie” on GOP election reform efforts across the country.

“We don’t want ballot harvesting. We don’t want unmonitored drop boxes, and we don’t want any voter fraud, but the Democrats– they do want all those things,” he added:

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.82 percent.