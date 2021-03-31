Biden’s Billions: Top 45 Spending Items in Joe Biden’s $2.5 Trillion ‘Infrastructure’ Bill

The White House released a fact sheet of President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.5 trillion infrastructure bill on Wednesday, detailing his multi-billion-dollar spending priorities.
Here are some of the top 45 spending proposals:
- $400 billion toward expanding access to quality, affordable home- or community-based care for aging relatives and people with disabilities.
- $213 billion to produce, preserve, and retrofit more than two million affordable and sustainable places to live.
- $174 billion to win the electric vehicle market.
- $115 billion to modernize the bridges, highways, roads, and main streets that are in most critical need of repair.
- $111 billion to replace 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines.
- $100 billion to upgrade and build new public schools
- $100 billion to build high-speed broadband infrastructure to reach 100 percent coverage.
- $100 billion to build a more resilient electric transmission system.
- $85 billion to modernize existing transit and help agencies expand their systems to meet rider demand.
- $80 billion to address Amtrak’s repair backlog; modernize the high traffic Northeast Corridor; improve existing corridors and connect new city pairs.
- $56 billion in grants and low-cost flexible loans to states, Tribes, territories, and disadvantaged communities across the country.
- $50 billion in dedicated investments to improve infrastructure resilience.
- $50 billion in the National Science Foundation (NSF), creating a technology directorate that will collaborate with and build on existing programs across the government.
- $50 billion to create a new office at the Department of Commerce dedicated to monitoring domestic industrial capacity
- $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research
- $48 billion in American workforce development infrastructure and worker protection.
- $46 billion investment in federal buying power,
- $45 billion in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and in Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN) grants.
- $40 billion in upgrading research infrastructure in laboratories across the country
- $40 billion investment in a new Dislocated Workers Program and sector-based training.
- $40 billion to improve the infrastructure of the public housing system in America.
- $31 billion in programs that give small businesses access to credit, venture capital, and R&D dollars.
- $30 billion in additional funding for R&D that spurs innovation and job creation, including in rural areas.
- $30 billion over 4 years to create U.S. jobs and prevent the severe job losses caused by pandemics
- $27 billion Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator to mobilize private investment into distributed energy resources; retrofits of residential, commercial and municipal buildings; and clean transportation.
- $25 billion in airports.
- $25 billion for a dedicated fund to support ambitious projects that have tangible benefits to the regional or national economy.
- $25 billion to help upgrade child care facilities and increase the supply of child care.
- $20 billion in regional innovation hubs and a Community Revitalization Fund.
- $20 billion worth of Neighborhood Homes Investment Act tax credits over the next five years
- $20 billion to improve road safety for all users, including increases to existing safety programs and a new Safe Streets for All program.
- $20 billion for a program that will reconnect neighborhoods cut off by historic investments and ensure new projects increase opportunity, advance racial equity and environmental justice, and promote affordable access.
- $18 billion for the modernization of Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics.
- $16 billion plugging oil and gas wells and restoring and reclaiming abandoned coal, hardrock, and uranium mines.
- $17 billion in inland waterways, coastal ports, land ports of entry, and ferries
- $14 billion in National Institute of Standards and Technology to bring together industry, academia, and government to advance technologies and capabilities critical to future competitiveness.
- $12 billion investment target funding to ensure new jobs created in clean energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure are open and accessible to women and people of color.
- $12 billion investment in community college facilities and technology.
- $10 billion investment in enforcement to ensure employers are providing workers with good jobs – including jobs with fair and equal pay, safe and healthy workplaces, and workplaces free from racial, gender, and other forms of discrimination and harassment.
- $10 billion in funding to monitor and remediate PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in drinking water and to invest in rural small water systems and household well and wastewater systems, including drainage fields.
- $10 billion investment for Civilian Climate Corps.
- $10 billion in the modernization, sustainability, and resilience of federal buildings.
- $5 billion increase in funding for other climate-focused research.
- $5 billion for a new Rural Partnership Program to help rural regions, including Tribal Nations.
- $5 billion over eight years in support of evidence-based community violence prevention programs.
