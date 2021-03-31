Colorado lawmakers recently passed a bill that would provide state housing assistance to illegal aliens. That bill is headed for Gov. Jared Polis’s desk for his signature Wednesday.

If Polis signs the bill into law, it will eliminate the requirement for people to show paperwork to confirm they are legally in the U.S. to sign up for state housing assistance.

The bill, HB21-1054, would be the first law of its kind in the country, according to state officials, as reported by Denver Post reporter Alex Burness.

State Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver), a sponsor of the bill, tweeted in support of its passage.

“Orale! I’m honored to have worked w/ so many folks, inside and outside #coleg, to get us to the point where CO can pass transformative, housing+immigrant justice policy on a bipartisan basis. When I talk about bending systems towards justice, THIS is what it looks like,” she tweeted.

But outside groups have voiced concerns about Colorado’s legislation.

“This is yet another attempt to blur the line between what is legal and illegal, and to further incentivize foreign nationals to come here and break our laws,” Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of the Immigration Reform Law Institute, told Breitbart News.

“The result can only be a spike in aliens coming to these states because lawmakers are making it increasingly easier to live there illegally,” he added.

Wilcox said that “it seems just a matter of time until more jurisdictions follow Colorado’s lead.”

While Gonzalez said the bill was passed with bipartisan support, Colorado state legislature voting records show the votes fell mostly along party lines.

Wilcox said that “these politicians’ agendas” are not in line with the beliefs of the American people.

“Nowhere in these politicians’ agendas do we see any concern for how these proposals affect American citizens, particularly those who are homeless, drug-addicted, or desperately seeking work,” he said. “They will have to compete with the Biden administration’s tidal wave of new arrivals for social services and jobs.”