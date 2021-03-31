Poll: Majority of California Voters Would Retain Governor Gavin Newsom

A new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) suggests that 56% of likely voters in California are opposed to recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom, while 40% support doing so, as his approval rating has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Newsom is likely to face a recall election later this year after his critics gathered over 2.1 million signatures earlier this month — far more than the roughly 1.5 million necessary — to trigger a recall election. His approval had collapsed by early February to 46% in a different poll, as voters were furious over a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns and delays in the reopening of schools. Newsom also provoked criticism by attending a birthday dinner with influential lobbyists at the elite French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley in November that appeared to violate his own strict coronavirus guidelines.

However, the impending recall seems to have spurred Newsom to relieve some of the burden on Californians. Earlier this month, he announced a statewide school reopening plan — against opposition from teachers’ unions, who called it “structural racism” — and accelerated the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, once considered the slowest of any state in the country.

The highly-regarded PPIC poll indicated: