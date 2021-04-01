March 2021 Set Single Month Record for Firearm Background Checks

March 2021 set a single month record for the number of National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks performed.

FBI figures show 4,691,738 checks were performed in March 2021, beating the previous single month record by over 300,000 checks.

Moreover, March 2021 proved to be the 15th consecutive month of record background checks.

On March 3, 2o21, Breitbart News noted that every month, January 2020 through February 2021, saw monthly records set for the number of checks performed.

In other words, January 2020 saw the most checks of January in history up to that point, February 2020 more than any checks for any February up to that point, March 2020 more than any March until then, and so forth, all the way through February 2021. That was 14 consecutive months.

Now, March 2021 may be added to the list, marking 15 months in a row of record checks.

On March 31, 2021, the NRA claimed President Joe Biden is good at two things: selling guns and driving up NRA membership.

