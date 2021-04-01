Claim: Joe Biden Good at Selling Guns, Driving Up NRA Membership

On Wednesday, the National Rifle Association (NRA) claimed Joe Biden is good at selling guns and driving up the NRA’s membership.

The NRA tweeted:

Joe Biden is good at selling two things: NRA memberships and guns. — NRA (@NRA) April 1, 2021

On March 28, 2021, Breitbart News noted the NRA was gaining 1,000 members a day from online signups alone.

The NRA’s Andrew Arulanandam indicated the surge in memberships was reflective of Americans’ concern that Biden and other Democrats were coming after guns. He said, “Gun owners realize the threat our Second Amendment and our self-defense laws are facing with a hostile President and Congress.”

Firearms background checks for January 2021 — the month in which Biden was inaugurate — shattered the single-month record as well as the all-time record for National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background checks.

Breitbart News spoke with National Shooting Sports Foundation’s (NSSF) Mark Oliva prior to the January NICS numbers being reported, and he expressed confidence that the January 2021 numbers would be breathtaking.

His suggested the reason for the surge was simple: The American people know President Joe Biden is focused on restricting the exercise of the Second Amendment at every opportunity.

