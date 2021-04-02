***Live Wire*** Capitol on Lockdown After Vehicle Rams into 2 Police Officers

National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Joshua Caplan

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown Friday after a vehicle rammed into two police officers, law enforcement confirmed.

1:40 P.M. — The suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a knife and shot by USCP. 

1:26 P.M. —USCP has responded to the North Barricade vehicle access point amid reports that an individual rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. Both officers were wounded. The suspect is in custody. Both the officers and suspect are en route to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Reporters are sharing videos of the scene:

1:10 P.M. —U.S. Capitol Police have sent out an alert notifying that Capitol buildings are under lockdown “due to an external security threat.” Staff members have been told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

