The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown Friday after a vehicle rammed into two police officers, law enforcement confirmed.

1:40 P.M. — The suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a knife and shot by USCP.

In the incident on the Capitol grounds – the officers were hit by a car; the suspect allegedly exited vehicle with a knife. USCP shot the individual at the north barricade. — Billy House (@HouseInSession) April 2, 2021

1:26 P.M. —USCP has responded to the North Barricade vehicle access point amid reports that an individual rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. Both officers were wounded. The suspect is in custody. Both the officers and suspect are en route to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Reporters are sharing videos of the scene:

Appears that a car smashed into the barrier. Two people are on stretchers. Can’t see whether it’s an officer or civilian pic.twitter.com/Ud5WYGyKFu — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021

1:10 P.M. —U.S. Capitol Police have sent out an alert notifying that Capitol buildings are under lockdown “due to an external security threat.” Staff members have been told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

BREAKING: Capitol Hill is on lockdown due to "external security threat". Those inside can move around but are told to stay away from window. Following… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 2, 2021

