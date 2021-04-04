Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that Missourians need a fighter who will push for former President Donald Trump’s America First policies.

Greitens hopes to replace the retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) in 2022. The former governor said he has always fought Missourians and served his nation, whether in the governor’s mansion or in the Navy.

“You may know that I spent my life fighting for the people of Missouri, served as a Navy SEAL, and did four deployments overseas, including to Iraq and Afghanistan, came home after my team was hit by a suicide truck bomb and got together with my fellow veterans, and donated my combat pay together to save the lives of men and women who had post-traumatic stress disorder, who had a traumatic brain injury, who lost limbs, who lost eyesight, and we found ways to work together and to help them and then and I stepped up to serve the people as their governor,” he told Breitbart News.

Greitens added that he would not back down from a fight, whether against Antifa, the establishment, or the Left.

“We took on the left and on the establishment, and when Antifa came to Missouri in 2017, we defeated them conclusively, and when politicians tried to raise their pay, we killed it,” he said.

Greitens said, when he was governor of Missouri, “We brought back American jobs, we reduced regulations, we advanced pro-life and the Second Amendment.”

“So now, I think that the county is in crisis and that we need leaders that are willing to fight. I think that it’s not enough for people to have an R behind their name. I think that we need strong people who are willing to defend Trump’s America First policies,” he added.

Recent polling by Tony Fabrizio, David Lee, and Travis Tunis, Trump’s polling firm, found Greitens had a 40-point lead over the next Missouri Senate Republican candidate.

He said he continues to lead in the polls because “because the people see me as a fighter, I’m willing to stand up and go to bat for them.”

He emphasized that he would fight against the “lunacy” coming from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), President Joe Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Should he get elected to the Senate, Greitens said he would push for “law and order,” oppose defunding the police, work to secure the border, and rein in big tech.

