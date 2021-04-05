Spirit Airlines Staffer Harasses Mother over Maskless Two-Year-Old

New footage from a Spirit Airlines flight shows a family with a two-year-old being harassed by staff onboard over the young child’s unwillingness to wear a face mask.

The video shows an unidentified flight attendant speaking to a man and woman aboard the flight who tells them to gather their belongings and exit the plane, while the child snacks prior to takeoff.

“What did I do?” the mother asked.

“I told you, noncompliance you will have to get off,” the flight attendant said as she motioned towards the front of the aircraft. “I didn’t wanna do this, but you have to pick up your stuff…”

When asked again why the family was being told to get off the plane, the flight attendant told them their two-year-old daughter was “not compliant with the masks.”

“She’s not wearing one,” the flight attendant said to the mother.

More of the @SpiritAirlines incident. FYI, following the @FlyFrontier incident a few weeks back, @FAANews sent warning letters to passengers who at the time were not even accused of not wearing masks that they were in violation of the mask rule. Letter can’r even be appealed! pic.twitter.com/e7ZgQzA4NV — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021

Upon her remarks on the young child not wearing a face mask, other passengers defended the family, telling the flight attendant that they have been trying to get the child to wear a mask.

“Not my choice,” the flight attendant said. “I’m sorry, but you have to get off and take your stuff. … I want you off, you have to get off.”

When asked by another passenger how old the child is, the mother said “she just turned two a month ago.”

“It’s five and up. What’s the deal?” a passenger asked the flight attendant.

When the family refused to get off the plane, the flight attendant said she was going to “call the police.” The family was then approached by another member of Spirit Airlines staff and they attempted to place the mask on the child in his presence.

Breitbart News reached out to Spirit Airlines via phone and email and received no immediate response.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.