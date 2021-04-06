Jewish Community Upset at Grocery Closure After L.A. Council Mandates $5 ‘Hero Pay’

The pending shutdown of the Westside supermarket has sparked fierce debates on social media, with some casting Ralphs as the villain. Others blame city politicians. “Government gone wrong,” wrote one Facebook user.

Ralph’s is known for its extensive kosher food section, including kosher sushi and a kosher bakery. Though the neighborhood has many other family-owned kosher grocery stores, Ralph’s is well-liked for its large space and its competitive prices.

Pico-Robertson is not alone. As Breitbart News reported in February, Kroger’s closed two grocery stores in Long Beach after the local city council, encouraged by labor unions, unanimously approved mandatory “hero pay” of an additional $4 per hour.

Grocery store workers have been hailed as heroes during the coronavirus pandemic for keeping the shelves stocked with food and other necessities, working indoors in customer-facing roles even as other Americans stayed home to avoid the disease.

