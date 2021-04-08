Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton issued an ultimatum Thursday, contending Congress must choose between preserving the filibuster or protecting voting rights for minorities. But doing both, she suggested, is an impossibility.

“We can preserve the filibuster, or we can preserve the voting rights of people of color. But we can’t do both,” Clinton said, providing a CNN graphic of the United States which identified bills “aiming to curb voting rights introduced in almost every state”:

We can preserve the filibuster, or we can preserve the voting rights of people of color. But we can't do both. pic.twitter.com/TFvfe7vEKs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 8, 2021

Clinton’s remark follows a wave of leftist rage stemming from Georgia’s recently signed election integrity law, which, despite popular belief, expands voting in some areas:

Nearly 30% of Georgia’s voters are Black. And Republicans passed a voter suppression law targeting them…. https://t.co/q1Sa0s4WZt — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) April 6, 2021

More than 350 voter suppression bills have been introduced this year. We are seeing a coordinated assault on our democracy and the Senate must act to protect voting rights. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) April 6, 2021

Members of the radical left quickly dismissed the legislation as suppressive, prompting Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to pull its All-Star Game and draft from Atlanta, a city with a sizeable minority population.

According to Fox Business Network’s Charles Gasparino, Commissioner Rob Manfred opted to pull the events from the state after speaking with failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a point of interest given Abrams’ aversion to the early boycotts of the Peach State:

SCOOP: @MLB sources say owners were blindsided at least by the timing of @RobManfred's decision to pull the All-Star game from Atlanta. Also said his decision came after speaking w @staceyabrams, which is odd since she has now said she's against the boycott. Story developing — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 7, 2021

What doesnt add up about @staceyabrams criticism of moving All-Star game out of Atlanta: She was initially partnering w @KingJames organization @morethanavote to oppose GA voter law. @morethanavote supports MLB decision to move out of Atl. Has she relayed her concerns to LeBron? — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 7, 2021

Notably, the MLB moved the events to Colorado, which has fewer early voting days than Georgia, as well as ID requirements. Nevertheless, Democrats have continued to falsely describe the Peach State law as suppressive, even though poll after poll shows a majority of likely voters, including black and Latino voters, support basic election integrity measures such as voter ID.

All the while, Democrats have continued to push for the end of the filibuster as a means to advance their radical agenda items.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went as far as describing the filibuster as “allowing for systematic racism in the country,” even though President Biden defended the filibuster in 2005.