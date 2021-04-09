Joe Biden Signs Executive Order to Study Packing the Supreme Court

The White House announced President Joe Biden would sign an executive order Friday creating a commission to study reform ideas for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals,” the White House said in a statement. The panel includes experts on constitutional law, history, and political science, the White House added.

The announcement partially addresses a presidential campaign promise from Biden as the left repeatedly pressured him to pack the court with additional justices to diminish its growing conservative majority, including three justices nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

In October 2020, Biden said in an interview he would put together a “bipartisan commission” to address the Supreme Court “because it’s getting out of whack.”