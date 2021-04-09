Hunter Biden was guarded by taxpayer-funded Secret Service while he enjoyed “a week-long drug and prostitute binge in a Hollywood hotel” in May of 2018, the Daily Mail reports.

According to newly revealed screenshots from Hunter Biden’s largely media-denied but independently authenticated infamous laptop, Hunter refused to come out of his hotel room at the prodding of Secret Service agents.

A bill from May 2018 shows Hunter stayed at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood for seven days on the third floor “ordering room service each night, drinking at the hotel bar and racking up a $5,195 bill – including a $400 fine for smoking in his room,” and sought refilled prescription drugs of stimulant Viagra, antidepressant Lexapro, and anxiety-reducing Clonazepam, according to the report.

“H[unter], I’m in the lobby come down. Thanks,” the message purportedly came from the agent.

Hunter responded, “5 minutes.”

“Come on H this is linked to Celtic’s account. DC is calling me every 10 minutes. Let me up or come down. I can’t help you if you don’t let me H,” the text message read from the officer. According to the Daily Mail, the “Celtic’s account” is “an apparent code name for a senior politician under protection.”

Hunter replied to buy more time, “I promise. Be right down sorry.”

But there was still no sign of Hunter in the lobby.

“Dales here. He a going to front desk call and tell them to give us a key now H. As your friend we need to resolve this in the immediate. Call the front desk now H or I will have to assume you are in danger and we will have to make them give us keys,” the next demand came of Hunter.

Hunter replied, “Really I am coming down right now. I really promise. Was in bathroom buddy. Coming right this second.”

But Hunter apparently did not come down. “We’re at the door. Open it,” the text from the alleged agent says.

The protection in 2018 raises questions of legality, as the Bidens claimed they did not have protection in 2018. Joe Biden lost his secret service protection after his vice presidency.

The Daily Mail also reported, “Press releases by a private security firm published a week after the text exchange with Hunter, announced the agent left the Secret Service after a 25-year career and joined the firm as CEO.”