There have been 60 shootings on expressways in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago so far this year.

Fox News notes this puts the city on pace to top the 128 shootings witnessed in all of 2020, and it already surpasses the 52 such shootings which took place in 2019.

Illinois State Police are responding to the gun violence surge by spending $12.5 million on cameras with which to monitor the expressways.

NBC 5 reports one person “was seriously hurt” in the latest expressway shooting. That shooting occurred Thursday morning just after 11 a.m. on I-57.

In non-expressway violence, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times observed 12 people were shot, one fatally, Friday into early Saturday night in Chicago.

The fatality was a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Bridgeport while “sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 37th Street.”

The Chicago Tribune reports 155 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through April 8, 2021. That is 27 more than were killed during the same time-frame in 2020.

