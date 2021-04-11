Two Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday morning while “performing routine perimeter security” outside the Sheriff’s Office Building.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office noted “a deputy was shot and is in critical condition while the second deputy was shot and in serious, but stable condition.”

This morning two Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot both are being treated at the hospital. Sheriff Rosie Rivera will provide a media update at 2:30 today at 900 W 3500 S. pic.twitter.com/Bj0Uboai8T — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office (@SLCOMetroJail) April 10, 2021

KARK reports the shooting suspect was a 30-year-old male whom the deputies came upon while doing their security checks.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Riveria said, “This individual may have been on the grass. We don’t know if he was asleep or not, but something occurred to get their attention to go talk with him. And then it happened very quickly where there was an encounter and shots were fired.”

At least one of the deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson tweeted her support for the wounded deputies:

My thoughts are with the deputies who were injured in a horrific shooting this morning near the Salt Lake County @SLCOMetroJail. All of us at @SLCoGov are grateful for the sacrifice that law enforcement makes each day. Our hearts and hopes are with the deputies and their families — Mayor Jenny Wilson (@SLCoMayor) April 10, 2021

