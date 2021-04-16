Former President Bill Clinton cheered President Joe Biden’s “almost pitch perfect” presidency on iHeartRadio Wednesday, as the Democrats have introduced radical legislative initiatives.

“I think Biden has been almost pitch perfect in what he’s said and done,” Clinton said of Biden’s leadership in the Democrat Party, which in his first 100 days has included introducing such legislation as court packing, amnesty, reparations, federalized elections, D.C. statehood, and banning the Electoral College.

Clinton said Biden has “made good decisions economically and good decisions on the staff and good decisions to have an inclusive policy economically and socially and politically.” Clinton continued, “If we can produce positive results that cross those divides by lifting everybody, giving everybody a chance, then we have a chance to psychologically change.”

“You just have to keep reaching out to the Republicans, and at the moment they believe they have more to gain by making a deal than just saying no all the time, then he should show a little leg too, and they can maybe do something,” Clinton said of tactical maneuvers.

Clinton also spoke of Republicans’ thorough opposition to the Democrats’ radical agenda. “It’s very hard to change the political standoff that exists today because the Republicans believe it’s working for them, and that’s the big challenge,” he said.

“I think the problem he has is, first of all, the last election was very close. And I think that it’s now a performance art for the Democrats,” Bill Clinton remarked.

“But he’s been doing this a long time and he’s [sic] knows that they think they’re winning, even though he won, and even though he’s popular. So he can only get back to bipartisanship when they’re willing to do it,” he concluded.

Despite the radical proposals the Democrats have initiated in Congress, Biden’s leadership has not offered bipartisanship as he campaigned upon in 2020, when he said, “The country is sick of the division. They’re sick of the fighting. They’re sick of the childish behavior.”