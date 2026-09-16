Detroit News Endorses Mike Rogers as ‘Clearly the Best Choice’ for U.S. Senate in Michigan

The Detroit News endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, pointing to his experience in Congress, the military, and the FBI.

“Mike Rogers is clearly the best choice for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat and gets our endorsement.”

The newspaper’s editorial board described Rogers as well prepared for the Senate after serving 14 years in the House, including a stint as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Rogers, 63, left Congress in 2015 after representing a mid-Michigan district for seven terms. He later worked in the private sector, focusing on cybersecurity. He previously served as an Army officer and an FBI agent investigating organized crime.

The editorial argued that Rogers’s background and temperament could help him quickly become an influential member of the Senate.

The newspaper was critical of his Democrat opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, saying he lacks the government and policymaking experience needed for the job.

El-Sayed, 41, previously led the Detroit Health Department and later served as director of Wayne County’s Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Services. He holds medical and public health degrees and previously taught epidemiology at Columbia University, though he is not licensed to practice medicine.

The editorial board also accused El-Sayed of trying to conceal parts of his past by removing social media posts and about 100 YouTube videos ahead of the Senate race. It said those actions made it difficult for voters to determine what he truly believes.

The newspaper further raised concerns about El-Sayed’s ties to the Democratic Party’s far-left wing, citing his support from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his association with socialist political figures. It also criticized his position on Israel and his decision to campaign with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

The editorial acknowledged that Rogers’ endorsement from President Donald Trump could hurt him with Michigan voters. A recent Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll found Trump deeply unpopular in the state.

However, the board argued that voters should consider the full six-year Senate term instead of using the race to register their opposition to Trump, who is set to leave office two years into the term.