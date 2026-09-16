El-Sayed: JD Vance Has ‘Negative Charisma’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed said Vice President JD Vance has “negative charisma.”

Co-host Luke Russert said, “I want to play what JD Vance said about you in Kansas, talking about a guy running in Michigan.”

Monday at a rally, Vance said, “Just listen to them in their own words. We’re going to get to Kansas in a second. But you know this guy, Abdul El-Sayed, the clown running for Senate in Michigan? This guy is a content machine for the Republican party. He has said that criticisms of Sharia law were rooted in white supremacy.”

El-Sayed said, “Look, I think if you’re actively trying to go after Sharia law, it’s because you’re trying to change the conversation. Now, I know JD Vance went to Ohio State. It’s a subpar university and they didn’t teach geography. He was in Kansas to talk about a candidate in Michigan, seems a little bit confused, but that’s JD Vance.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, me, my name, my faith, they’re not raising the price of your gas. They’re not raising the price of your groceries. They’re not the reason that you can’t afford a new home. They’re not the reason you can’t see a doctor in the United States. That’s Donald Trump, that’s JD Vance, that’s people like Mike Rogers. And every day we remind them is a day that we are winning these races. So go ahead, JD keep doing it.”

He added, “In Michigan, people aren’t talking about all these national stories. They’re not trying to talk about the ridiculous things that JD Vance, with his negative charisma, wants to talk about.”

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