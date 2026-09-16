Watch: Donald Trump Holds Rally in North Carolina

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally with Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Wednesday, September 16.

Whatley has hammered his Democrat opponent, former Governor Roy Cooper, for releasing thousands of criminals under his watch, telling Breitbart News in August, “Roy Cooper has blood on his hands.”

“We’re talking the worst of the worst. We’re talking rapists. We’re talking pedophiles. We’re talking murderers out of North Carolina jails because he didn’t want them to get COVID,” Whatley said, noting that one of those criminals rose to the national spotlight after murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska one year ago.

“It was on a Friday night a year ago that she got off work. A beautiful young Ukrainian refugee got off work at 11 o’clock, working in a pizzeria, got on a Charlotte light rail car, and Decarlos Brown Jr. just absolutely brutally murdered her without any provocation,” Whatley said. “That monster should not have been on the streets. That monster should not have been on that light rail car, and that beautiful young lady should be alive today. And her blood is on Roy Cooper’s hands.”

Whatley noted that Cooper has “never offered an explanation of why he let these criminals out of jail.”