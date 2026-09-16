Poll: Susan Collins Holds Narrow Lead over Democrat Troy Jackson in Maine

In a poll published Wednesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) held a narrow lead over Democrat Troy Jackson in Maine’s U.S. Senate race.

Quantus Insights polling found Collins with 47.1 percent support and Jackson with 46.4 percent. Another five percent were undecided, while 1.5 percent backed another candidate.

Collins’ lead fell to just 0.2 percentage points when voters who leaned toward a candidate were included. Collins received 47.6 percent to Jackson’s 47.4 percent.

The difference falls well within the poll’s 4.3-point margin of error, leaving neither candidate with a clear lead.

The poll found a sharp divide among voters based on gender, age, and location. Collins led among men, older voters, and rural residents, while Jackson performed better among women, younger voters, and suburban residents.

Jackson led among women, 51.6 percent to 41.6 percent, while Collins led among men, 53.1 percent to 40.7 percent.

Collins also held an advantage among voters 45 and older. Jackson led among voters under 45, including a 54 percent to 37 percent advantage among those between 30 and 44.

The candidates were divided geographically as well. Jackson led in Maine’s 1st Congressional District, 54 percent to 39 percent, while Collins carried the 2nd District by a 56 percent to 39 percent margin.

Collins received 91 percent support from Republicans, while Jackson won 88 percent of Democrats. Jackson held a smaller lead among unaffiliated voters, receiving 45 percent to Collins’ 42 percent. Another 13 percent of unaffiliated voters remained undecided.

Both candidates also received negative favorability ratings. Collins was viewed favorably by 46.3 percent of voters and unfavorably by 53 percent. Jackson’s favorable rating stood at 45.5 percent, compared with 50.6 percent who viewed him unfavorably.

Quantus Insights surveyed 644 likely Maine voters from September 14 to 15. The Senate ballot results were based on responses from 621 voters after excluding those who said they would not vote in the race.