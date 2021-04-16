President Joe Biden defended his record on gun control despite spending his energy on infrastructure spending, angrily condemning gun owners for owning weapons with the capacity of holding 20 rounds

“Who in God’s name, needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds, or 40 rounds, or 20 rounds?” he asked. “It’s just wrong.”

Biden repeated he strongly supported a ban on assault weapons and even a ban on magazines holding more than ten rounds.

“It’s just wrong, and I’m not going to give up until it’s done,” he said.

The president blamed the Senate for blocking gun control, demanding that Republicans finally act on the issue.

“I continue and I strongly, strongly urge my Republican friends in the Congress who refuse to bring up the House-passed bill,” he said.

Biden complained that gun violence had become a “national embarrassment” in the United States.

“It’s not only these mass shootings that are occurring, every single day, every single day there’s a mass shooting in the United States if you count all those who are killed on the streets and our rural areas,” he said.

Biden claimed that the majority of gun owners in Americans supported the idea of universal background checks and banning sales of assault weapons.

“The majority of them think we should not be selling assault weapons,” he said.