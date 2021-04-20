One Dead, Suspect on Loose After Long Island Grocery Shooting

One person is dead and the gunman is on the loose following a late morning shooting at a Long Island grocery store.

The New York Post reports the suspect fired shots around 11:15 a.m.

NBC 4 New York notes the shots were fired in the Stop & Shop grocery in West Hempstead, leaving one dead and two injured.

The gunman then fled the scene, “possibly jumping on a nearby bus to escape.”

The Nassau County Police Department is actively searching for the suspect:

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

CBS2 points out that witnesses say they heard “five to six” gunshots on the second level of the store. The manager’s office is located on that upper level.

New York has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, a red flag law, and firearm registration requirements, among other gun controls.

