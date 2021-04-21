More than 170,000 people in the United States have died from the Chinese coronavirus during President Joe Biden’s first three months in office.

An estimated 170,673 people in the U.S. have died due to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first three months in the White House, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

When Biden first took office on January 20, the nationwide coronavirus death toll was 397,611. Just one month later, that number had climbed to the cusp of 500,000, as the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. reached 497,374 by February 20.

By March 20, that number surpassed 500,000, bringing the nationwide death toll to 542,379 coronavirus-related deaths. After just 11 weeks in office, the Biden administration saw more than 161,000 deaths due to complications from the Wuhan virus.

Now, as Biden completes his third month in office, the nation has suffered a total of 568,284 coronavirus-related deaths — more than one third the amount of deaths that had occurred between the start of the pandemic in early 2020 and Biden’s first day in office.

Johns Hopkins University has calculated nearly 32 million cases of the Chinese coronavirus in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) called for an “immediate pause” in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

The move arrived after six Americans have reportedly developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, and one later died, after receiving the shot.

FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight host Tucker Carlson reacted to the joint FDA and CDC announcement, saying, in part, “maybe [the vaccine] doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that.”

Meanwhile, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci insisted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause is “a confirmation of how seriously we take safety.”

