Former Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are the leading candidates in a hypothetical 2024 Republican Primary race when former President Donald Trump is excluded, a McLaughlin & Associates survey released this week revealed.

McLaughlin & Associates’ April survey asked 441 Republican primary voters to think ahead to the 2024 Republican primary election for president and asked them to choose who they would vote for, excluding former President Donald Trump.

Only four candidates received double-digit support: Former Vice President Mike Pence (19 percent), Donald Trump Jr. (15 percent), Gov. Ron DeSantis (14 percent), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) (10 percent).

No other candidate came close. Conservative personality Candace Owens garnered four percent, followed by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, Ivanka Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Tucker Carlson, all of whom received three percent support. The remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less:

2024 National Republican Primary, Without Trump: Pence 19%

Trump, Jr. 15%

DeSantis 14%

Cruz 10%

Owens 4%

Romney 3%

Haley 3%

Ivanka Trump 3%

Rubio 3%

Carlson 3%

Kasich 2%

Cotton 2%

Pompeo 2%

Noem 1%

Tim Scott 1

Rick Scott 1

DeSantis has experienced one of the biggest spikes in support, garnering just two percent support in both November and December’s survey and nine percent in March’s survey. Pence, however, has fallen, dropping from 30 percent support in November to 19 percent in April.

When the same question is asked and former President Trump is included, he dominates the field, garnering 55 percent of the vote, causing Pence to drop to ten percent, followed by DeSantis with seven percent. The survey’s margin of error was not immediately available.

Similarly, an RMG Research/JustTheNews survey taken in February shows DeSantis and Cruz leading the pack in a hypothetical 2024 primary excluding Trump. In that survey, the Florida governor leads with 21 percent support, followed by Cruz with 18 percent, Haley with ten percent, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with nine percent, and Carlson with eight percent:

2024 National Republican Primary: DeSantis 21%

Cruz 18%

Haley 10%

Pompeo 9%

Carlson 8%

Noem 4%

Cotton 4%

Hawley 2%

Abbott 2%

Nunes 2%

Former President Trump has yet to say if he intends to run for president again in 2024, nor has the Florida governor indicated if he intends to toss his hat into the presidential ring.