Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to New Hampshire Friday where she was greeted by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and a newspaper ad criticizing her unwillingness to travel to the southern border.

The ad, which has been purchased by the Independent Leadership for New Hampshire PAC, features a photo of Kamala with a headline that reads, “Madame Vice President, you’re on the wrong border.”

“Over 2,000 miles away, a humanitarian crisis on the nation’s southern border demands your attention,” the advertisement states, including facts about the crisis at the border, like “172,331 border apprehensions in March alone” and “Over 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody.”

“With respect Vice President Harris, you are not needed here,” the ad reads above a photo of a border fence with a large hole in it that states, “You are needed here.”

“We love it when national political figures visit the Granite State, of course. But Vice President Harris’s trip to New Hampshire is a true head-scratcher,” Patrick Hynes, director of Independent Leadership for New Hampshire, told NH Journal.

“It’s been a month since President Joe Biden tasked her with fixing the humanitarian crisis on our southern border,” Hynes added. “Yet, she refuses to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and barely even mentions it.”

Last month, Harris, who was tapped by President Joe Biden to oversee solutions to the crisis on the southern border and has yet to make a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, told reporters, “not today,” in response to a question about her plans to visit.

“But I have before and I’m sure I’ll do it again,” Harris, who still has no plans to visit the border, added with a laugh.

“We’ve got to treat this issue in a way that is reflective of our values as Americans and do it in a way that is fair and is humane, but we have to meet the moment,” she said, giving no further clues on a planned visit. “There’s a lot of work going into that.”

Harris is also scheduled to meet virtually with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday to “collaborate” on migration solutions and relief efforts.

