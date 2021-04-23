Report: New York’s Andrew Cuomo Is Highest-Paid Governor in History

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly the highest-paid governor in history despite multiple scandals, and rakes in $225,000 annually, according to Fox Business.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) came in second with a 2020 salary of $202,000, the report further noted, citing Open The Books.

Cuomo was scheduled to receive a $25,000 raise this year bringing his salary to $250,000, but he deferred it.

The $25,000 increase, which would have taken effect at the beginning of this year, was part an overall increase of $71,000 to occur over a three-year period, Open the books pointed out.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) recently received authority to investigate whether Cuomo misused state resources in writing his book about how he handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“The development is the latest headache [for] Cuomo, who faces twin investigations over his handling of nursing home data during the pandemic and allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching from multiple women,” Breitbart News reported Monday.

In addition, an investigation to determine if state lawmakers should try to impeach the governor is reportedly ongoing.

During an interview last week on the Hill’s Rising, New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) said there was enough evidence to impeach Cuomo and “every day he is in office, he’s using the resources around him and abusing his position of power to protect himself.”

He also accused Cuomo of “doing everything — the budget, the federal dollars, the vaccinations — to serve himself,” adding, “If you looked up, ‘demagogue’ or ‘authoritarian’ in a dictionary, you would literally find a picture of Andrew Cuomo.”

On April 8, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced during an appearance on Fox & Friends that he will run for governor in 2022.

“And the fact that to save our state Andrew Cuomo has got to go, I’m announcing here this morning on your show that I’m running for governor of New York in 2022,” Zeldin stated.

“And we are going to win this race. I’m all in; we are all in. Losing is not an option, and we have to turn things around,” he concluded.