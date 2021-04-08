Zeldin Announces Run for Governor of NY — ‘We Have to Turn Things Around’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced he is running for governor in 2022 amid a slew of scandals by current Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Zeldin said that “losing is not an option” and emphasized the importance of turning “things around” in New York.

“So, I have spoken to New Yorkers from all across this state, and it doesn’t matter whether you are middle income, you are from upstate, downstate, you are getting hit with new tax hikes now. It hurt about the public safety and cashless bail, so after talking to New Yorkers who feel like this is a last stand, a last great opportunity to save New York,” Zeldin outlined. “And the fact that to save our state Andrew Cuomo has got to go, I’m announcing here this morning on your show that I’m running for governor of New York in 2022. And we are going to win this race. I’m all in; we are all in. Losing is not an option, and we have to turn things around.”

In making his announcement on Twitter, Zeldin said that to save his state, “#CuomosGottaGo!”

“I’ll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing,” he added.

I'm ready to go all in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory. For many, this feels like a last stand to save our state. Losing is not an option! — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) April 8, 2021

