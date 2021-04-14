Assemblyman Kim: Every Day Cuomo Stays in Office, He’s ‘Abusing His Position of Power to Protect Himself’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Hill’s “Rising,” New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) said there is already enough evidence to impeach New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and that “every day he is in office, he’s using the resources around him and abusing his position of power to protect himself.”

Kim said, “I, for one, argued internally that we didn’t need an investigation. We already had impeachable evidence to remove him from a position of power. Because every day he is in office, he’s using the resources around him and abusing his position of power to protect himself.”

Kim further accused Cuomo of “doing everything — the budget, the federal dollars, the vaccinations — to serve himself.”

He added, “If you looked up, ‘demagogue’ or ‘authoritarian’ in a dictionary, you would literally find a picture of Andrew Cuomo.”

