New York Falls 89 People Short of Congressional Seat

New York fell 89 people short of not losing a congressional seat, according to data from the 2020 Census released Monday.

New York was one of the seven states that lost one congressional seat due to declining population growth and New Yorkers leaving the state.

During the question and answer portion of the 2020 Census Bureau press conference, Census Bureau officials revealed that New York would not have lost one congressional seat if the state had 89 more people within its borders.

New York’s population of 20,215,751 means that New York will only have 26 congressional seats in 2022. This is one less than New York’s current apportionment.

New York now has the fourth-highest number of congressional seats in the House. California has 52 seats, Texas has 38 seats, Florida has 28 seats, and New York has 26 seats.

New York’s slightly lower population means that the Empire State will lose a seat instead of Minnesota, which could have lost a congressional seat.

New York has consistently lost congressional seats each U.S. Census since 1910. In 1910, New York had 43 congressional seats. In 1930, it struck its height of 45 congressional seats and gradually began losing seats throughout the 20th century.