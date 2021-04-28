Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has penned a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr requesting an investigation into Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over his handling of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Loeffler, in a letter sent Wednesday, Raffensperger “politicized and minimized voters’ legitimate concerns about changes to Georgia’s elections” that came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This request is not about the outcome of an election, but about the loss of confidence in our elections and the importance of holding elected officials accountable for upholding the law and carrying out their constitutional duties,” Loeffler wrote.

“If voters don’t trust the electoral process and their elected officials, we risk sustained damage to voter participation in our state,” Loeffler continued. “We saw the impact of reduced faith in elections in the Senate runoffs, when over 339,000 Republican voters who voted in November did not vote in January.”

Loeffler also laid out seven allegations against Raffensperger, including his failing to address absentee voting and other discrepancies in Georgia’s 2020 primary elections.

In addition, Loeffler says “Raffensperger’s office orchestrated the recording of a call with the President of the United States and subsequently released the recording to the Washington Post just days before the January runoff, interfering with an election that was already underway by reducing faith in the process and eroding trust in our election officials.”

“Georgians deserve answers regarding these issues and to understand the impact these and other matters may have on future elections,” Loeffler said. “Failure to acknowledge these issues and irregularities will lead to a continued loss of trust in our elections.”

Loeffler also insisted that “there must be accountability from Secretary Raffensperger in his role managing our elections, and whether he has served his own self-interest by attempting to protect his own political career.”

“We respectfully request an investigation into whether Secretary Raffensperger’s actions were lawful and consistent with his fiduciary and

statutory obligations to Georgia’s citizenry as a statewide elected official under the Georgia Constitution and law,” Loeffler concluded.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.