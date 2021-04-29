Democrat Val Demings Mulls Run Against Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida

“I’ve received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I’m out and about by people who are asking me that very same question, Demings said on April 23 to Politico.

“Matter of fact, they think I should run for statewide office and maybe challenge the governor, or challenge Sen. Rubio next year,” she said. “I’m seriously considering a statewide run. And we’ll see what happens.”

The potential decision has two primary known factors.

The first is an unclear path to winning the Democrat primary. The Florida Democrat Party, which Politico coined Friday as “in shambles,” has for “years… failed to conduct the voter-registration programs it needs in order to win statewide elections.”

Demings’ challenge of defeating a governor who has one of the highest approval ratings in the country is a tall task for her political party, which has had multiple candidates eyeing a run against DeSantis for years; namely, statewide elected Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former Republican governor Rep. Charlie Christ (D-FL), who switched to the Democrat Party in 2012.

But the more dramatic factor is the state’s redistricting that will most likely add a seat in central Florida, where Demings is seated, just in time for the 2022 U.S. House midterms. It’s no secret Republicans control the state’s politics, and with redistricting on the horizon, state Republicans lawmakers may attempt to divide her current district, making a House reelection win difficult.

Lake County’s Property Appraiser and former Republican State Senator Carey Baker explained to Breitbart News he expects the district to be carved in the vicinity of the I4 corridor, a politically coveted piece of real estate that runs from Orlando in Orange County to Tampa, Florida.

Demings’ district encompasses the majority of west Orlando, splitting the city right down the middle from north to south, stretching northwest and southwest to cover the more rural and suburban territory.