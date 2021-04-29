Job Creators Network: Joe Biden’s First 100 Days Has Been a War On Small Businesses

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network, one of America’s largest small business advocacy organizations, took Joe Biden to task for being “beholden to his left-wing base” and declared his first 100 days in office “a war on small business.”

“Small businesses are already reeling after a year of government-imposed lockdowns and just finally getting some breathing room thanks to the vaccine,” Ortiz told Fox News. “President Biden could be an advocate for small businesses like candidate Biden was but he is beholden to his left-wing base, as we will see during tonight’s speech. Republicans in Congress and centrist Democrats must resist this lurch toward socialism.”

The White House / YouTube

In his speech, Biden announced his $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal. The proposal would be a massive corporate tax hike, raising the rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. During his primetime address, Joe Biden essentially ignored the exploding crisis on the U.S.Mexico border — Senate Democrats have already slammed him for that — but Biden did push for amnesty for illegal aliens and gun control on Wednesday night.

“It’s been like rapid fire of bad policy on small businesses,” Job Creators Network said in a statement. “The policies are costing jobs, raising energy prices, making harder to find workers and operate their businesses.”

Last month, the Job Creators Network erected a billboard in the heart of Times Square slamming Biden’s proposed tax increases.

“Biden wants to raise taxes on small businesses? HELL NO! NOT ON OUR WATCH!” the two-sided billboard reads. “WTF?!” the other side of the billboard says, with the website JobLossJoe.com tucked underneath.

“Small businesses are already at the end of their rope because of the pandemic-induced shutdowns. Hiking taxes on America’s entrepreneurs would be a bad policy at any time, but should be unthinkable now,” said Ortiz said in a statement last month.

“At a time when businesses are working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden wants to make it harder for them to keep their doors open and keep workers on the payroll by mandating a $15 minimum wage,” the Job Creators Network said according to Fox News.