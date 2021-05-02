House Republicans at a ‘Boiling Point’ with Liz Cheney

One House Republican said Saturday that Republicans’ frustration with House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) has reached a “boiling point.”

House Republicans have become increasingly frustrated with Cheney as she has increasingly sparred with House Republican leadership.

Cheney’s conflict with House Republicans has reached such a point of contention that some GOP lawmakers who defended her just months ago now say that she needs to leave her leadership post and that the Wyoming Republican will eventually get ousted from GOP leadership.

One House GOP lawmaker said, “It’s at a boiling point. This isn’t about Liz Cheney wanting to impeach Donald Trump; this isn’t about Donald Trump at all. It’s about Liz Cheney being completely out of synch with the majority of our conference.”

The House Republican said that Cheney’s sparring with McCarthy and other comments were the focus of much discussion among House Republicans.

The lawmaker added:

As we’re focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point. She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn’t resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before.

“She may go down in a second vote,” another GOP lawmaker said.

The lawmakers’ statements about Cheney follow as Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) predicted Saturday that Cheney will be ousted from leadership by the end of May.

Gooden declared, “Liz Cheney has promised she will campaign on impeaching Trump ‘every day of the week.’ Good luck with that, Liz! PREDICTION: she’ll be out of her GOP leadership role by month’s end!”

Liz Cheney has promised she will campaign on impeaching Trump 'every day of the week.' Good luck with that, Liz! PREDICTION: she’ll be out of her GOP leadership role by month’s end! — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) May 1, 2021