Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to a statement from former President Trump on Monday, saying anyone who refuses to accept the 2020 election results is “spreading THE BIG LIE.”

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney wrote in a tweet. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Cheney, one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting a riot on January 6, said last month she does not believe Trump “should be president again.”

Trump has signaled he will endorse one of Cheney’s challengers, which, as of now, includes Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R) and state Rep. Chuck Gray (R).

Last week, Cheney could be seen giving Biden a fist bump upon his entrance to the House chamber to deliver a joint address to Congress, a move she has since defended.

“We’re different political parties,” Cheney said at the time, claiming she disagrees with the president’s policies. “We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans.”

