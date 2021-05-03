Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed landmark legislation banning the use of vaccine passports in the Sunshine State via Senate Bill (SB) 2006, which effectively serves as a safeguard against overreach from the state or local government.

State Rep. Tom Leek (R) described the bill as striking an “appropriate balance between protecting one’s safety and one’s personal liberty” — a balance the Republican governor has used as his primary guide throughout the pandemic despite criticisms from the establishment media and partisan political pundits.

DeSantis said during an event in St. Petersburg on Monday:

I think it’s the evidence-based thing to do. I think folks that are saying that they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that you really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the data you don’t believe in the science.

SB 2006 effectively serves as a safeguard from government overreach, empowering the legislature to override restrictive emergency edicts from the office of the governor, no matter whom that individual may be.