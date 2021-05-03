Marijuana Dispensary Clerk Shoots, Kills Alleged Armed Robber

An Ardmore, Oklahoma, marijuana dispensary clerk shot and killed an alleged armed robber Friday night around 8 p.m.

KXII reports the robbery suspect allegedly entered the dispensary with a handgun and the clerk reacted by grabbing a gun for self-defense.

“Shots were fired,” the report said, leaving the suspect dead on the scene.

According to the Daily Ardmoreite, Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said the suspect “allegedly began stealing medical marijuana from the display cases” once inside the store.

Henry noted, “Whenever this was occurring, a store employee went and retrieved a pistol. The armed employee fired several shots, and the suspect was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police found a female in the suspect’s vehicle outside the dispensary, and she was arrested.

The clerk was not harmed in the incident.

