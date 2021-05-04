New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) warned residents in the Empire State on Monday that if they are unvaccinated against COVID-19, they run the risk of “killing your grandmother.”

Cuomo’s remarks were made at a press conference, where he urged “youthful” and “doubtful” New Yorkers to get the coronavirus vaccine. According to Cuomo, several youth in the state have “an attitude” regarding the vaccine and believe “they’ll be fine,” saying there could be “lingering consequences.”

“Or maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother, and wind up killing your grandmother,” added Cuomo, who has been battling multiple allegations of sexual harassment and a nursing home scandal, which reportedly left hundreds of nursing home residents in the state dead from the coronavirus.

In March, it was reported that Cuomo’s aides rewrote a report from state health officials to hide 9,250 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Reports on Cuomo’s negligence and intentional hiding of the numbers first surfaced in February and the governor’s office said he did not tell the truth in an attempt to prevent then-President Donald Trump’s administration from questioning the situation and making politically motivated attacks.

Taking no responsibility for the scandal, Cuomo later blamed the “toxic political environment” and “disinformation” for the new numbers he released.

A report on the situation from the Wall Street Journal said the governor’s advisers stripped the number of nursing home residents who died after they were transferred to a hospital from the report, making the numbers lower for Cuomo’s reporting.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who has consistently pressed Cuomo on his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and placing COVID-positive residents into nursing homes to infect others, said he has “some nerve” for stating that others could be the ones to put their loved ones at risk.

“He has some nerve shaming others for possibly endangering their grandparents,” Dean said. “Over 15,000 elderly are no longer with us thanks in part to his deadly policy to re-admit infected patients into nursing homes. If anyone knows how to kill a grandma, it’s Andrew Cuomo.”

