Cindy McCain Defends Liz Cheney: GOP Has ‘Turned a Very Dark Corner’

Appearing recently on CNN, Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), defended House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) as House Republicans move to oust her from her House GOP Leadership position, stating that the party “has turned a very dark corner.”

“Our party’s turned a very dark corner,” says @cindymccain . “Liz Cheney’s going to be thrown out because she told the truth. We’ve lost our way… A small, very vocal few are running the [GOP] and the rest of us who consider ourselves Republicans are kind of left out in the cold.” pic.twitter.com/xSvy2CM4ez

A transcript is as follows:

CINDY MCCAIN: I think our party has turned a very dark corner. Liz Cheney’s going to be thrown out because she told the truth. We’ve lost our way and unless this party, I believe, gets themselves put back together and becomes what we were in the Reagan years, which was a party of inclusion, the party of Abraham Lincoln, and so forth, we’re not going to have much of a party. Right now a small, very vocal few are running the Republican Party and the rest of us who consider ourselves Republicans are kind of left out in the cold.

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR: Just one of the things you’ve said in your book on this, on the election, “I worried about where America might be headed. Everything many of believed about the values of the Republican Party seemed to be shaken.” So, you know, you say it’s a small, vocal few, but as we were just saying with Kara Swisher, according to the latest poll, 70 percent of Republicans don’t believe that this was a legitimate election and that Trump, you know, won. That’s people out there, 70 percent of your party.

MCCAIN: I respect your previous guest on the show quite a bit, but I will say I don’t trust pollsters either. The proof is in what happens, I believe, next time at the ballot box for sure and to see if there’s any effort on the part of these lead Republicans to do what’s right for the country instead of what’s right for themselves. We need to work across the aisle, we’ve got to be bipartisan.