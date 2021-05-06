Fight Breaks Out at Miami Airport After Mask Dispute

A massive brawl broke out at Miami International Airport over the last week due to a dispute over face masks, just one week after several passengers were documented on tape fighting over standby seats at the same airport.

According to a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, the fight began after two females got into a verbal altercation on a plane. In the video, titled, “Annoying loud mouths from Chicago start a fight with people on the airplane and end up in a fight in the airport,” a woman can be heard saying, “I’m not even in my regular seat, so I don’t give a f*ck.”

After being dismissed from the plane and entering the terminal, a blonde woman confronted another female and appeared to tell her she was “going to f*ck your ass [up].”

A man in a yellow hoodie is then seen in the video tossing a female in black sweatpants to the ground by her neck. That man then presses the woman’s face into the ground repeatedly.

After more than a minute-long scuffle, the fighting ceases and the parties continue yelling at one another.

According to one bystander in the video, the man in the yellow hoodie was “defending himself” as he overpowered the woman.

DailyMail, the first to report on the footage, stated:

In the background of of the incident posted to Reddit, someone could be heard, ‘You’re making a fool of yourself’ to the man in the yellow sweater, to which an unseen woman replies, ‘No he’s not he’s defending himself.’

DailyMail also stated that it requested comment from the airport on the matter, saying it is “unclear if anyone has been arrested over the fight, although onlookers could be heard screaming to call the police.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.