Most voters agree that Democrats are using the legal system to take out their political opponents — namely, former President Donald Trump — April’s Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think the legal prosecutions of Donald Trump are fair and unrelated to politics or do you think the Democrats today are engaged in lawfare – a campaign using the government and the legal system in biased ways to take out a political opponent?”

Most, 57 percent, believe Democrats are “engaged in using the legal system in biased ways to take out a political opponent,” compared to 43 percent who believe the various prosecutions of Trump are “fair and unrelated to politics.”

While most Democrats, 69 percent, believe the prosecutions of Trump are fair and unrelated to politics, nearly one-third of Democrats, 31 percent, disagree. Additionally, most Republicans and independents — 89 percent and 57 percent, respectively — believe Democrats are engaged in using lawfare to take out Trump.

RELATED — Trump Wishes Wife Melania Happy Birthday While He’s Stuck “At a Courthouse for a Rigged Trial”

C-SPAN

The survey also showed that the various cases of lawfare against Trump are not actually helping Democrats as they likely hoped. As Breitbart News detailed:

If Trump’s convicted by a jury of crimes “related to his handling of classified presidential documents,” voters are split 50-50 Trump and Biden. There is a consistent 50-50 split for independents as well. If Trump is convicted by a jury for RICO in “trying to influence the 2020 election results on Georgia,” voters are again split 50-50 between Trump and Biden. Independents lean Biden 51 to Trump’s 49 percent support. And finally, if Trump is convicted by a jury for “inciting the Capitol riots of January 6,” voters lean Trump, 52 percent to Biden’s 48 percent. Independents also side with Trump in that scenario by doubt digits — 55 percent to Biden’s 45 percent:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: "If Trump is convicted of crimes related to his handling of classified presidential documents" Biden 50%

Trump 50%

—

"If Trump is convicted for RICO in trying to influence the 2020 election results in Georgia" Biden 50%

Trump 50%

—

"If Trump is… https://t.co/Voxor8cGwF pic.twitter.com/njIj6YNHCW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 29, 2024

The survey was taken April 24-25, 2024 among 1,961 registered voters. It has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Trump has made it clear that he believes Biden and Democrats are trying to keep him tied up in legal affairs to keep him off the campaign trail.

“They took me off the campaign trail,” he said on Tuesday before entering the courtroom in New York for his business documents criminal trial.

“But the good news is my poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been. So at least we’re getting the word out, and everybody knows this trial is a scam. It’s a scam,” the former president added.

RELATED — “We Love Trump!” NYC Crowds Cheer as Trump Visits Harlem Bodega After Second Day of Trial