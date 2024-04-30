Watch: Drew Barrymore to Kamala Harris: ‘We Need you to be Momala of the Country’

Actress-turned-talk-show-host Drew Barrymore told Vice President Kamala Harris, “We need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country.”

“I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now, but in our country, we need you to be ‘momala’ of the country,” Barrymore said, to which Harris replied, “Yeah, I mean, yeah, no, I know.”

Watch Below:

Drew Barrymore to Kamala Harris: “We need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country” pic.twitter.com/tnqM0huxrK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2024

Barrymore’s bizarre comment was met with mockery and confusion among social media users.

“No, we don’t. Try being VP,” one X/Twitter user advised.

“Momala of the country?!? Kamala isn’t even a mother, and this is how her stepdaughter turned out…” another reacted, sharing a photo of the vice president’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, who has a particularly androgynous appearance.

Momala of the country?!?

Kamala isn’t even a mother, and this is how her stepdaughter turned out… pic.twitter.com/pffa38nC8l — Booker9e (@booker9e) April 29, 2024

“This is one loser trying to prop up another,” a third commented. “They have zero common sense as an adult should of her age. Kamala will never go on a show where they ask serious questions.”

“One childless woman wants another childless woman to lead the country as a mother figure. What could go wrong,” another echoed.

“Gross… can one person name one thing Kamala has achieved while in office,” another X/Twitter user asked.

“The country needs competent people to represent what we want done, not take care of us! I can take care of myself!” another declared.

“‘Momala,’ that’s very original Drew,” another quipped.

Another simply stated, “OMG… They are so out of touch,” while another said, “That’s the very LAST thing we need.”

“I have lost all respect for Drew Barrymore now, this bitch is a dam political advertisement,” another wrote.

“Ok, I’m officially off the Drew Barrymore fan train,” another proclaimed. “I considered getting off of it when she pandered to Dylan Mulvaney, and now I’m jumping off.”

“This isn’t the first time Drew Barrymore has shown us that she’s a paid Leftist shill. Remember when she kneeled in submission for a man pretending to be a woman,” another recalled.

As Breitbart News reported, Barrymore heaped another whirlwind of mockery in March when she kneeled before Dylan Mulvaney, a man living as a woman, while encouraging him to become a transgender activist.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.