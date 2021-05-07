Republicans have expressed outrage over Rep. Zoe Lofgren’s (D-CA) report on their social media posts after the 2020 election and up to the incursion into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and now they have made a formal complaint against her.

Breitbart News reported on the social media compilation that Lofgren posted on her congressional website:

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) discharged a nearly 2,000-page report documenting social media posts by Republicans who voted January 6 against certifying results of the presidential election. The report documents social media activity of representatives between November 4 to January 6. In the foreword, Lofgren said she asked her staff to look at all public posts made on social media by members who voted to overturn the election vote. Lofgren said Republicans “betrayed their oath of office” and did not support the Constitution by starting an “insurrection.”

The foreword said:

Like former President Trump, any elected Member of Congress who aided and abetted the insurrection or incited the attack seriously threatened our democratic government. They would have betrayed their oath of office and would be implicated in the same constitutional provision cited in the Article of Impeachment. That provision prohibits any person who has previously taken an oath as a member of Congress to support the Constitution but subsequently engaged in insurrection or rebellion from serving in Congress.

Republicans have previously accused Lofgren of breaking House rules but now they have made a formal complaint in the matter.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that it is “all but certain to be dismissed” and the reporter makes her own accusations about Republicans who questioned the election:

The escalation reveals how high tensions remain between Democrats and Republicans as the GOP continues to spread baseless doubt over President Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the November election. Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter filed the complaint last month with an arcane House commission, the Communications Standards Commission. That six-member panel oversees what has historically been known as the “franking” privilege — the ability to communicate with constituents on the taxpayer’s dime, postage free. It has been renamed this year to incorporate digital communication.

The reporter refers to the people who breached security at the Capitol as a “pro-Trump mob” and a “deadly insurrection.” A military veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was the lone person to be shot and killed by Capitol police. Three others died from medical conditions and one Capitol Police officer died on January 7 after suffering a stroke.

“It serves only to further divide the House at a time when we should all be committed to unity and healing,” Carter wrote in the complaint. “It attempts to bring so-called ‘cancel culture’ into the rightful debate between members of Congress.”

Lofgren defended herself by claiming she had a responsibility to investigate whether members played a role in the events on January 6.

“It is ironic that the complainant has accused me of somehow violating standards of civility and decorum by simply publishing other members’ own words,” Lofgren wrote.

